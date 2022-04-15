IPL 2022: Why Netizens Are Trolling Vijay Shankar?
Vijay Shankar got a place in the last match against Rajasthan Royals. Shankar came out to bat in the second over after Matthew Wade was run out by Rassie van der Dussen. He faced only seven balls and got out by Rajasthan Royals youngster Kuldeep Sen.
The current defeat against Rajasthan was his third early dismissal, having been bowled by Dushmantha Chameera in GT's first encounter of the season after scoring only four runs. In the second game against the Delhi Capitals, he reached double digits and scored 13 runs before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.
Vijay Shankar was not named in the starting XI for the next two games, but when he was called up against Rajasthan, the 31-year-old failed to impress. After getting out for two runs, netizens were trolling Vijay Shankar.
Here are the reactions:
Gujarat Titans fans waiting when will Vijay Shankar get his form…😆😂😂
GOAT Vijay shankar
Most 3D player cricket ever had
Bats like 🆎
Bowls like steyn
Fields like jonty#RRvsGT#VijayShankar pic.twitter.com/r0tVaZWkf8
— Srinivas Reddy🇮🇳 (@reddycnuk) April 14, 2022
Vijay Shankar was picked by a franchise but not Raina 😳😳 #RRvsGT #hardikpandya #TATAIPL #TATAIPL2022 #josbuttler pic.twitter.com/z4dYPiKPVr
— Ashish Khandelwal (@_ashish__k) April 14, 2022
Dropping Sai Sudarshan For 3D Vijay Shankar Anna 🥲 What a Move by Gujarat Titans 🔥#IPL2022 #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/cDCaBE43uF
— Meme Raja (@Meme_Raaja) April 14, 2022
So Vijay Shankar is still playing cricket??#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/weWHCteAQN
— Shubham (@kyalikhuyar_) April 14, 2022