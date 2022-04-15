IPL 2022: Why Netizens Are Trolling Vijay Shankar?

Vijay Shankar got a place in the last match against Rajasthan Royals. Shankar came out to bat in the second over after Matthew Wade was run out by Rassie van der Dussen. He faced only seven balls and got out by Rajasthan Royals youngster Kuldeep Sen.

The current defeat against Rajasthan was his third early dismissal, having been bowled by Dushmantha Chameera in GT's first encounter of the season after scoring only four runs. In the second game against the Delhi Capitals, he reached double digits and scored 13 runs before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.

Vijay Shankar was not named in the starting XI for the next two games, but when he was called up against Rajasthan, the 31-year-old failed to impress. After getting out for two runs, netizens were trolling Vijay Shankar.

Here are the reactions:

Gujarat Titans fans waiting when will Vijay Shankar get his form…😆😂😂



GOAT Vijay shankar

Most 3D player cricket ever had

Bats like 🆎

Bowls like steyn

Fields like jonty#RRvsGT#VijayShankar pic.twitter.com/r0tVaZWkf8 — Srinivas Reddy🇮🇳 (@reddycnuk) April 14, 2022

Also Read: IPL 2022 Updated Points Table