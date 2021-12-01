IPL 2022: Why KL Rahul, Rashid Khan And Other Star Players Were Not Retained

The eight franchises have confirmed their retained players. Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians retained four players. The Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad teams retained three players each. The Punjab Kings retained only two players.

The top players are Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rishabh Pant. They will receive Rs. 16 crore.

On the other hand, there is shocking news that star players from the franchises were not retained. In this list, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul, Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan, Delhi Capitals former captain Sherays Iyer, and Rajasthan Royals bowlers Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes were there. The players were in the auction and any team could bid on them.

Here are the reasons why the players were not retained:

KL Rahul

Everyone was shocked when the Punjab Kings did not retain KL Rahul. Anil Kumble, the franchise's head coach, said that the management wanted to keep its captain for the IPL 2022 season and beyond, but the player refused to sign the contract.

"We wanted to keep KL Rahul, which is why we appointed him captain, but he chose to go to auction, which we respect."

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan's separation from Sunrisers Hyderabad was the most discussed topic on social media after the retention.

SRH CEO K Shammi said that it was Rashid's decision to enter the auction pool in the hopes of earning a higher price, and the franchise supported his decision. The CEO also stated that SRH's goal in the major auction will be to secure Rashid at an "appropriate price."

Also Read: Rashid Khan Pens Emotional Note to SRH Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction

Shreyas Iyer

The Delhi Capitals did not retain their star batsman. The actual reason is not confirmed by the franchise. But, based on sources, Shreyas Iyer wanted to be the team's captain, but the management chose Rishabh Pant instead. Because of an injury, Shreyas Iyer missed the first phase of IPL 2021. At that time, Rishabh Pant led the team. Shreyas Iyer returned to the team in the second phase of the IPL, but management gave Rishabh Pant a chance.

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer

Rajasthan Royals director of cricket, Kumara Sangakkara said that player availability, in terms of how much of the tournament a player is available for is important for the management. It's the same with Jofra. We did everything to ascertain the nature of the injury and the recovery period. Due to injuries, the star bowlers of the Rajasthan Royals were not retained.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Official list of CSK, RR, PBKS, DC, MI, KKR, RCB, SRH Retention Players

David Warner

After a long journey with the fans and franchise, the opener parted ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The reasons are yet to be known, but in the IPL 2021, the SRH team played poorly. The management first sacked David Warner's captaincy, and then he was not in the playing XI.

Based on sources, the two new IPL teams Lucknow and Ahmedabad are trying to retain these star players