IPL 2022: Why Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya Yelled At Mohammed Shami

Apr 12, 2022, 10:56 IST
- Sakshi Post

In the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, SRH broke GT's winning streak. Gujrat Titans SKipper Hardik Pandya's fifty and crucial runs from Abhinav Manohar led their team to score 162/7 in 10 overs.

During the match, skipper Hardik lost his temper several times. Hardik was spotted shouting at his teammates Sai Sudarshan and Mohammed Shami for their on-field mistakes. 

The 28-year-old all-rounder was first refused a DRS call, which would have cost the SRH skipper Kane Williamson's innings. He was also spotted yelling at Sai Sudharsan for allowing an easy two and Mohammed Shami for failing to attempt a catch.

Gujarat Titans fans feel Pandya was directly responsible for the team's defeat, blaming him for his poor batting and opposing the review of Williamson's LBW call. They also believe that the all-rounder should not be considered for a position in the Indian team's leadership group.

Here are the reactions:

Also Read: Here's Why IPL 2022 Ratings Have Plunged


Read More:

Tags: 
IPL 2022
hardik pandya
Advertisement
Back to Top