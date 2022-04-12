IPL 2022: Why Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya Yelled At Mohammed Shami

In the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, SRH broke GT's winning streak. Gujrat Titans SKipper Hardik Pandya's fifty and crucial runs from Abhinav Manohar led their team to score 162/7 in 10 overs.

During the match, skipper Hardik lost his temper several times. Hardik was spotted shouting at his teammates Sai Sudarshan and Mohammed Shami for their on-field mistakes.

The 28-year-old all-rounder was first refused a DRS call, which would have cost the SRH skipper Kane Williamson's innings. He was also spotted yelling at Sai Sudharsan for allowing an easy two and Mohammed Shami for failing to attempt a catch.

Gujarat Titans fans feel Pandya was directly responsible for the team's defeat, blaming him for his poor batting and opposing the review of Williamson's LBW call. They also believe that the all-rounder should not be considered for a position in the Indian team's leadership group.

Here are the reactions:

Can’t believe Hardik Pandya just insulted senior player and an Indian legend Mohd. Shami for not taking the risky catch and preferred to save the boundary. Hardik’s temper tantrums during tight situations have been outright cringe. #GTvsSRH #HardikPandya — Syed Salman💫 (@SydSlmn1) April 11, 2022

Also Read: Here's Why IPL 2022 Ratings Have Plunged

#HardikPandya shouting at a senior player like #Shami who did exceptionally well for India and the IPL team is a sheer arrogance that got to him more with captaincy. Shame on you and you proved that dogs and fools shouldn't be given a baton.#SRHvGT #GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/uB79iK5Hh5 — Yash (@ln_1718) April 11, 2022

Dear #HardikPandya

It’s not about senior & abusive things bcz maybe you have a good tuning with #mdshami .It’s just your aggression while saying those words are completely not acceptable by viewers. thanks to god previous senior players not played under your captaincy #GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/CbUOTDztzN — Yash Gupta (@yash_gupta26) April 12, 2022