IPL 2022: Why CSK Retained Ravindra Jadeja As First Player, Leaving MS Dhoni?

It is known that the Chennai Super Kings have retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruthuraj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali. Instead of MS Dhoni, the franchise has retained Ravindra Jadeja as their first player, and he will get Rs 16 crore as a salary.

Previously, the franchise has stated that their first retention card would be used for MS Dhoni, but at the time of retention, their first player was Ravindra Jadeja, which shocked the players and the fans.

CSK is one of the greatest teams in the IPL. They plan everything ahead. Based on sources and analysts, there is a big reason behind choosing Ravindra Jadeja as their first player.

Robin Uthappa said in an interview that "I'm sure that's MS Dhoni's plan." He understands the importance of Jadeja to the team. According to what I've heard, Jadeja might head the team in the future when MS Dhoni retires. "

Even Parthiv Patel also shares the same thoughts, "he is the man they are investing in to be the next captain. He's been a fantastic player. He has performed admirably in Test cricket, and we have also seen him bat at No. 6 in ODIs. As a result, I'd want to see him take on that duty. So, if MS Dhoni decides not to participate, I believe Ravindra Jadeja will take over as captain, "he stated.