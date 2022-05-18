IPL 2022: Why Arjun Tendulkar Is Still On Bench, Asks Mumbai Indians fans

With one game left to play for each team, the league matches in the IPL have come to an end. The Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals are in the top four places. However, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings sat in the last two places, which means they are officially out of the IPL playoff race.

As the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians were out of the playoff race earlier, there were reports that they had a chance to remain players. MI has made two changes, bringing Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav into the team against SRH.

However, fans and supporters began criticizing the Mumbai Indians, wondering why the left-arm bowler Arjun Tendulkar was not included in the starting XI.

Despite being a member of MI's team for at least two years, Sachin Tendulkar's son is yet to make his debut. The 'Hitman' also stated that they are looking ahead and would give other young players a shot in the upcoming encounter.

Here are the fans' reactions:

Arjun Tendulkar on bench watching everyone getting debut for MI :- pic.twitter.com/X1RtpSAXjR — 마륵 타망😷😷 (@_Marktamang) May 17, 2022

How long Arjun Tendulkar has to wait. Inconsequential match. Why he was not included? — Manohar Madhavan (@Manohar1223) May 17, 2022