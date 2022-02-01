IPL 2022: Who Will Be RCB Captain?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is expected to take place on March 27 or early April. The teams have begun their action plans for the mega auction, which is set to take place on February 12 and 13. The teams had announced their retained players and captains, but three teams did not have captains. Those are Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Earlier, RCB chairman Prathmesh Mishra said that if Virat Kohli agrees to the captaincy role, he will be captain of RCB; otherwise, we will have to find a captain through an auction.

If Kohli does not agree, the franchise may go with the players who are available in the auction. Here are three experienced players who might become the RCB captain

Glenn Maxwell:

Glenn Maxwell plays a major role in the RCB team. The franchise has also retained Glenn Maxwell. Daniel Vettori feels that he was an excellent performer the last year and delivered good scores. He has previously captained the Melbourne Stars.

"Maxwell recovered his form this season, scoring 513 runs in 15 matches and contributing significantly to the team's run total. Vettori also believes Kohli has a large say in this choice.

If Kohli does not agree to the captaincy post, and if the franchisee wants to choose a player for the captaincy role within the team, experts predict that Glenn Maxwell will be the perfect option.

David Warner:

David Warner could also be the captain for RCB. David Warner is undoubtedly one of the overseas players that the ten teams would want to have on their team.

Warner is not only the opening batsman in the T20 format but also an experienced campaigner who is more than capable of leading the squad, having previously hoisted the trophy for an IPL franchise.

Furthermore, in terms of batting, Warner is the top overseas run-scorer in the league's history and ranks seventh all-time in run-getters. In terms of T20 cricket, his batting skills at the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE last year were impressive, and he finished as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer.

Shreyas Iyer:

Shreyas Iyer led the Delhi Capitals team in IPL 2019 and 2020. However, this year the franchise did not retain him. Iyer is projected to be one of the most costly players in the auction.

If the RCB is searching for an Indian face to lead their team, there are not many like Iyer among the current players.