IPL 2022: Who is Mikyo Dorji Bhutan Cricketer in Mega Auction

Jan 29, 2022, 09:52 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Indian Premier League is well-known for introducing young talents from all around the world, notably India. The Indian Premier League gives opportunities to the players who are not currently playing on a larger scale.

Mikyo Dorji from Bhutan has registered for the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Dorji will make history if he secures a contract in the IPL Auction. Although the prospects of him signing a contract are low, Dorji's participation in the IPL cannot be ruled out totally.

He is a pace-bowling all-rounder, which means he belongs to a group of players who are constantly in demand at the IPL auctions.

A photo of Mikyo Dorji posing with Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has gone viral on social media. Dorji met Dhoni at a hotel a few years ago, and the former Indian captain told him to work hard regardless of the outcome. 

Dorji has played one T20 match in his career, scoring 27 runs. Last year, he became the first Bhutanese player to participate in a foreign competition. He played in Nepal's Everest Premier League.


