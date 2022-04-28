IPL 2022: Who is Kumar Kartikeya Singh Replacing Mumbai Indians Player Mohammad Arshad Khan

For the remainder of the IPL 2022, the Mumbai Indians have signed Kumar Kartikeya Singh as a replacement for the injured Mohammad Arshad Khan.

Arshad sustained an injury and will miss the rest of the IPL. Kumar Kartikeya Singh has been with the Mumbai Indians as a member of the support staff and has now agreed to join the squad for the 2022 season. Kumar Kartikeya has been impressive in the nets, and his learning path toward improving and fine-tuning his bowling skills has earned him a call-up to the main squad.

Kumar Kartikeya, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played 9 First Class matches, 19 List A games, and 8 T20s, taking 35, 18, and nine wickets. For Rs. 20 lakh, the left-arm spinner will join the Mumbai Indians squad.

Also Read: IPL 2022 Match Day: Good News For Delhi Capitals Team and Fans, Deets Inside

The Mumbai Indians, who have lost all eight matches this season and are still looking for their first victory, Their next match is against the Rajasthan Royals on April 30 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.