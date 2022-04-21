IPL 2022: Which Player is Replacing Adam Milne in CSK?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have recruited Sri Lankan bowler Matheesha Pathirana to replace New Zealand pacer, Adam Milne. Adam Milne suffered a hamstring injury in the team's opening encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and has been rehabilitating since. He has now been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

Matheesha is a 19-year-old medium-pacer who represented Sri Lanka in the U19 World Cup in 2020 and 2022. He, like Lasith Malinga, is noted for his flinging action. However, in the shortest version of the game, he has only played one List A game and two T20 matches, scooping up two wickets.

CSK's current IPL season hasn't gone as planned. Out of six matches, they lost five. They are slated to play the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their seventh match of the season on April 21 (Thursday), and the Men in Yellow will need to get back on track quickly.