IPL 2022: What Are CSK's Chances To Enter Playoffs After Losing To RCB

Chennai Super Kings was defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore by 13 runs on Wednesday (May 4) in Pune. Currently, CSK is in the ninth position after ten games. They've won three matches under Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy and one match under MS Dhoni's comeback as captain.

CSK presently has six points from ten games in the IPL 2022. They still need eight points to be in the tournament. With 16 points Gujarat Titans team is top of the table. Lucknow Super Giants have 14 points while Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have 12 points. Mumbai Indians are already out of the postseason picture, while Kolkata Knight Riders, with four victories in ten games, are also in doubt.

So, technically CSK team is not out of the tournament. To make the playoffs CSK should win their remaining matches against Delhi Capitals (on May 8), Mumbai Indians (on May 12), Gujarat Titans (on May 15), and Rajasthan Royals (on May 20) by large margins. the remaining teams are locked at 14 points and they have a high NRR to make the cut.