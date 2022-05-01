IPL 2022 Viral Video: Ashwin's Wife Consoles Ritika After Rohit Sharma Fails To Score Big

The Mumbai Indians registered their first win in the IPL 2022 against the Rajasthan Royals in the last match. However, Rohit Sharma couldn't make his bat talk, as veteran off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed him for two runs.

The Mumbai Indians captain, who has been struggling for runs recently, got out for the first few balls to Ravichandran Ashwin. While he attempted to hit for a boundary, the veteran batter gave Daryl Mitchell an easy catch at backward square.

Rohit was dissatisfied as he walked back cheaply and his wife Ritika Sajdeh, who was in the stand, seemed dull after Rohit's wicket.

Notably, Ashwin's wife, Prithi, was in the stands and sat next to Ritika, seen comforting her. Prithi would have been pleased as her husband had taken a crucial wicket, but she approached Rohit's wife and gave her a comforting hug. The video quickly went viral on social media.

