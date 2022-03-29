IPL 2022 Updates Points Table

Gujarat Titans won their maiden match in the IPL 2022 by a five-wicket margin over fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. After four games over three days, the Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Gujarat Titans have all won, with DC leading the way after their massive triumph against the five-time IPL champions. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are the only two teams still to make their IPL 2022 debuts; they will face off on Tuesday in Pune.

RCB's new skipper, Faf du Plessis, took the top spot with his exciting 57-ball 88 against Punjab. With a stunning 81-run innings against DC, Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan surpassed former MS Dhoni to reach the top place.

Kuldeep Yadav had a match-winning debut against the Mumbai Indians, taking 3 for 18 and taking the lead with a better economy than CSK's Dwayne Bravo.

Here are the orange cap and purple cap winners so far

Orange Cap:

Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 88 runs

Ishan Kishan (MI) - 81 runs

Deepak Hooda (LSG) - 55 runs

Ayush Badoni (LSG) - 54 runs

MS Dhoni (CSK) - 50 runs

Purple Cap:

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 3 wickets

Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 3 wickets

Mohammed Shami (GT) - 3 wickets

Basil Thampi (MI) - 3 wickets

Murugan Ashwin (MI) - 2 wickets