IPL 2022 Updated Points Table Before Playoffs

Four teams have completed the league matches, and the remaining teams have to complete their last match. So, the playoff race is on. The two new teams of the IPL 2022 season, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have officially qualified for the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals are competing for fourth place.

In the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, RCB won the match and stood in fourth place, while DC dropped to fifth place. In today's match against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, if DC wins, they will jump to fourth place and RCB will be eliminated from the league.

Here is the latest IPL 2022 points table:

Team M W L NRR Points

