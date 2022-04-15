IPL 2022 Updated Points Table

The BCCI is back to the format used in the 2011 IPL for the 15th edition of IPL 2022. The 10 teams were split into two groups of five. During the group stage, each team will play 14 games, facing the other four teams in their group twice, the other four teams once, and the remaining team twice.

In the IPL points table, the side that wins a match receives two points. The squad that loses the game will receive 0 points. In the event of a forfeit or a no-result, both teams will be awarded one point apiece.

In the event of a tie on the points table, the team with the most victories will be considered. However, if the wins are equal, the net run rate (NRR) will be used. The NRR is calculated using the margin of a team's victory or defeat and is updated after each game.

Here is the updated points table after the RR vs GT match:

Team Matches Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR Gujarat Titans 5 4 1 0 0 8 0.45 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 4 1 0 0 6 0.446 Rajasthan Royals 5 4 1 0 0 6 0.389 Punjab Kings 5 4 1 0 0 6 0.239 Lucknow Super Giants 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.174 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.006 Delhi Capitals 4 2 2 0 0 4 0.476 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.501 Chennai Super Kings 5 1 4 0 0 2 0.745 Mumbai Indians 5 0 5 0 0 0 -1.072

Also Read: FIH Pro League: India Beats Germany By 3-0, Remains Table Toppers