IPL 2022: Twitterati Troll Shivam Dube Over Costliest Over

The Chennai Super Kings seemed to open their account in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Thursday when they posted a massive score of 210/7 against the Lucknow Super Giants. Even after the 18th over of the Lucknow Super Giants' innings, CSK appeared to be in a strong position to win the game, when KL Rahul's team needed 34 more runs off 12 deliveries.

However, it all came crashing down in the 19th over, when CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube let up 25 runs in his over, as Ayush Badoni and Evin Lewis put on a power-hitting clinic.

The Super Giants finally won by six wickets, extending CSK's wait for their first win in IPL 2022. This was also LSG's first IPL victory, as the team moved up to sixth place in the standings for the season.

Dube's over, which was also his first of the innings, proved to be game-changing, as fans and veteran cricketers alike weighed in on the all-terrible rounder's over, which featured two wides.

