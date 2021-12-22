IPL 2022: Top Player Ruled Out Of Mega Auction?

The IPL 2022 mega auction is expected to take place in February 2022. Many franchises had planned to recruit Archer, a top-class bowler after he was released by the Rajasthan Royals. But now, due to an injury, Archer will not be able to be part of the auction.

Due to a second elbow injury, he will also be unable to play for England for some time.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that fast bowler Jofra Archer had a second operation on his damaged right elbow on Saturday, December 11th in London. The procedure addresses his right elbow's long-standing stress fracture. A return to cricket will be determined in due course, but Jofra will be unavailable for any of England's remaining winter series, "stated the ECB in a statement.

In 35 IPL games, he took 46 wickets at a 7.13 economy rate. The Rajasthan Royals scooped him up for a hefty Rs 7.2 crore. Due to a finger injury, he missed the full season.

An update on @jofraarcher's fitness 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 21, 2021

After falling behind 2-0 in the ongoing Ashes series, England are in severe need of Jofra Archer to win all of their remaining games to win the series.

He did not play cricket for the majority of 2021 due to an injury that put him on the sidelines.