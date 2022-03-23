IPL 2022 Tickets, Price And How To Book Online

The much-awaited Tata Indian Premier League will start on March 26. In a press release issued on Wednesday, the lucrative T20 tournament claimed that spectators can watch the matches live on stadiums and released the tickets. Because of the Covid-19 epidemic, the BCCI was compelled to hold the league outside of India, and without fans.

The IPL 2022 season will begin on Saturday with a match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The league matches will be played in Maharastra and the venues for play-offs and finals are yet to be announced

How To Buy Tickets:

Fans may purchase tickets for the league phase of the competition on the IPL's official website from March 23. Fans can also purchase tickets on the Book My Show website.

Price of IPL 2022 Tickets in each Stadium:

•In Pune - 1000 to 8000 Rs.

•In Wankhede - 2500 to 4000 Rs.

•In Brabourne - 2500 to 3000 Rs.

•In DY Patil - 800 to 2500 Rs.