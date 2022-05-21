IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar's Comments On Shimron Hetmyer Draws Backlash

Sunil Gavaskar, a former Indian player, and commentator was heavily trolled for his commentary about Shimron Hetmyer during the last match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Earlier, Hetmyer went to Guyana for the birth of his first child and returned to their last league match against CSK. He stepped in to bat when Rajasthan was in trouble while chasing a 151-run target. When he came in, they needed 75 off 42 deliveries. At that point, Gavaskar said, "Hetmyer's wife delivered; will Hetmyer deliver for the Royals now?"

The comment was not well received by the fans, who started trolling Sunil Gavaskar on social media.

Here are the reactions:

"Hetmyer's wife has delivered, will he deliver for the Royals?" Sunil Gavaskar is a male karen ffs.🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — HITMAN_45🔥🔥 (@cricketlover264) May 21, 2022

Enough is enough, Sunil Gavaskar should be remove from #ipl commentry..in fact he should not allow in commentry box..#SunilGavaskar — Cric (@VivekParmar3) May 21, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar and his commentary, I cannot.

Virat then, Hetmyer now.

Maybe nothing is 'sexist' about his comments as such but just bringing up people's personal lives and their spouses during a professional cricket match is sick.

And ofc his commentary toward Kohli is sick af. — blueglow (@blueglow15) May 21, 2022