IPL 2022: Star Sports Tamil Assigns Positions to CSK Retained Players, Check Ravindra Jadeja Reaction

The IPL 2022 super auction will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Meanwhile, all IPL teams are formulating a strategy in order to target the ideal players.

The current eight teams have retained some great players while also releasing prominent players ahead of the IPL 2022 big auction. When it comes to the Chennai Super Kings, they kept four players.

Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali are among them. CSK paid INR 16 crores to keep Jadeja, INR 11 crores to retain MS Dhoni, INR 6 crores to retain Gaikwad, and INR 8 crores to retain Moeen Ali.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Star Sports Tamil published a tweet displaying the Chennai Super Kings' retained players. They assigned the retained players to certain positions.

Also Read: No David Warner for Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been given the top order. Moeen Ali has been ranked third, with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja ranked seventh and eighth, respectively. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, who saw the message, chose to respond sarcastically.

"No, 8 a.m. is too early for me! Put me at 11, "wrote Jadeja. His response went viral on the internet.