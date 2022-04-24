IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB: Cricket Legends React to Virat Kohli's Second Golden Duck This Season

'What happened to Virat Kohli? That was the most anticipated question in the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being dismissed for ducks.

However, following a promising start to the season in which he scored 41 runs, Kohli only managed 78 more runs in his next seven innings, which included two consecutive golden ducks. And, after the 33-year-old suffered yet another low on Saturday against Sunrisers Hyderabad, cricket veterans weighed in on the modern-era legend.

Kohli was in total disbelief after suffering the same fate he had endured three days before against the Lucknow Super Giants. It was his fifth golden duck in IPL history.

After Kohli's second duck out in the IPL 2022, the cricket community expressed their views on social media.

You want a fact?



Every single great of our game has been through what Virat is going through.



Want another fact?



They all get through it and deliver on the big stage again… — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 23, 2022

Also Read: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beats Royal Challengers Bangalore by Huge Margin

Virat Kohli deserves a much needed break from some matches. A little rest should rejuvenate him. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) April 23, 2022