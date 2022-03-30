IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR: Here's Why Fans are Trolling Nicholas Pooran and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Rajasthan Royals won their first match by a huge margin against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last match. RR skipper Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, and Shimron Hetymer displayed great innings and posted a high score of 211 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Earlier, SRH won the toss and elected to field first. It is known that SRH is known for their bowling, but in the last match the bowlers gave away more runs and paid price for it. In the first four overs, SRH bowlers gave four no-balls, which gave a lifeline to Jos Buttler the first no-ball.

Shepherd, on the other hand, provided a breakthrough when he broke the partnership of Jos Buttler and Yasswi Jaiswal. Umran Malik and T Natarajan picked up two wickets each for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chasing 211 to win the total, SRH skipper Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, and Nicholas Pooran got out in the powerplay. Adam Markram was the lone-batter (57) who played till the end, and a super knock from Washington Sundar (40) did not help SRH to win the match.

Twitterati, on the other hand, is trolling Orange Army for the No-balls and Nicholas Pooran for the duck out.

Thank you SRH and Kaviya mam for saving us in Auction by buying pooran dil se sukriya 🙏#SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/ROl0bTuBAK — Meethi Mirchi 🌶️ KKR 💜 (@cold_toffee) March 29, 2022

Afridi has officially made pooran as the brand ambassador of his duck academy

Congratulations 🎉👏 to Pooran#SRHvRR #SanjuSamson #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/nY87mwLzjO — SM (@dickjorsey) March 29, 2022

Kane woke up feeling dangerous🥵

- Bowled Umran In PP (enforcer) when they were struggling.

- Bowled Nattu to DDP when Shepherd & Umran were making him struggle.

- Scored 2(7) in a 200+ Run chase

- Sent Pooran ahead of Markram when pacers are dominating Greatest captain ever? — 🐐 (@backfootdefense) March 29, 2022

Ipl 2021

Pooran : 0 ball duck

1 ball duck

2 ball duck

3 ball duck Ipl 2022

9 ball duck

Man wants all the boxes tucked ✅ — Rajveer Wariah (@RajveerWariah) March 29, 2022