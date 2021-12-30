IPL 2022: SRH May Target These Two Players Based On Brian Lara's Advice

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made headlines last week when they announced their coaching staff for the IPL 2022 season. Former West Indies batsman Brian Lara has been hired as their new batting coach and strategic advisor.

According to reports, the IPL 2022 auction will be the final mega auction. As a result, it will be critical for all teams to create a solid core.

Based on sources, SRH's new strategic advisor, Brian Lara, could recommend two cricketers' names to the teams' owners for the IPL 2022 auction. In this list, Shubhman Gill and Devdutt Padikkal are there.

Shubman Gill has great batting skills. The Kolkata Knight Riders did not retain the right-handed batsman ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Gill will be a talented player who has the potential to be a long-term asset for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. For the record, he has scored 1,417 runs in 55 IPL innings, with a batting average of 31.49.

Devdutt Padikkal has wowed fans with his outstanding performances for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The southpaw was instrumental in RCB finishing in the top four on both occasions.

Many fans anticipated RCB to keep Padikkal for the IPL 2022 season, but the Bangalore-based team did not retain him. Sunrisers Hyderabad may explore signing him as a replacement for David Warner if he becomes available in the IPL 2022 auction pool. Padikkal is a left-handed opening batter like Warner who knows how to manage his innings.