IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Sold To KKR Check His Price
The Indian Premier League mega auction has started in Bangalore. High bidding competition is happening between the franchises. Marquee players' bidding was completed.
Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammad Shami, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton De Kock, Faf Duplessis, David Warner, and Kagiso Rabada were on this list.
In this list, Shreyas Iyer is the most expensive player. The former Delhi Capitals player was purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crores.
After the Shreyas Iyer bidding was completed, he is trending on Twitter. As KKR bought, many predicted that Shreyas Iyer will be the captain of the KKR team.
Other players' prices
R. Ashwin: Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore
Shikhar Dhawan: 8.25 crores - Punjab Kings
Md Shami- 6.25 Crores Gujarat Titans
Trent Boult - 8.00 Cr Rajasthan Royals
Pat Cummins: 7.25 cr- KKR
Quinton De Kock: 6.75 Cr Lucknow Super Giants
Faf Duplessis: 7.00 Cr RCB
Kagiso Rabada: Punjab Kings-9.25 Cr
David Warner - 6.25 Crores Delhi Capitals