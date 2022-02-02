IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Potential Captain of RCB

The IPL 2022 mega auction is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13. The IPL stated on Tuesday that 590 players would be auctioned off during the mega auction, as well as a 10-player marquee list that will be up for grabs in the first session. This year's blockbuster auction was made more significant by the inclusion of two new franchises in the tournament: Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels Shreyas Iyer might be the most costly of those on the marquee list.

Iyer has been with the Capitals since 2015 and has previously captained the team for three seasons (2018, 2019, and 2020). Due to a shoulder injury, he was forced to miss the first phase of the 2021 edition and played under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant during the second phase in the United Arab Emirates.

"Shreyas Iyer is a possible captain for KKR or RCB. I think Punjab will not look at him, " Chopra stated on his official YouTube account.

Later in the video, Chopra remarked that Iyer may be the most expensive player on the marquee list due to the absence of Ishan Kishan.

"To be honest, Shreyas Iyer will be the most costly player because Ishan Kishan is not on this list. There may have been a tug of war if Ishan had been present. They will now set aside money for Ishan and spend it on Iyer, "Chopra explained.