IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya And Other Star Players Share Emotional Journeys After Retention

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, the franchises announced their retained players. Fans were shocked as the star players in the team were released. After this, a few players shared emotional notes on social media.

Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Delhi Capitals' Shikar Dhawan, Sunrisers Hyderbad players David Warner and Rashid Khan, and RCB player Yuzvendra Chahal shared their bond with the franchises in the form of images and videos on social media.

They thanked the franchises and fans for supporting them

My journey with @mipaltan. I’ll carry these memories with me for the rest of my life, I’ll carry these moments with me for the rest of my life. The friends I’ve made, the bonds that were formed, the people, the fans, I’ll always be grateful. I’ve grown not just as a player but .. pic.twitter.com/AZ1D3y4Epi — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) December 2, 2021

It’s been a journey that’s changed my life, professionally and personally. I’ve made friendships, grown as a player, person and I’m always grateful for the experience. pic.twitter.com/EJF22TnZSl — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) December 1, 2021

