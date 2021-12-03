IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya And Other Star Players Share Emotional Journeys After Retention

Dec 03, 2021, 12:55 IST
- Sakshi Post

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, the franchises announced their retained players. Fans were shocked as the star players in the team were released. After this, a few players shared emotional notes on social media.

Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Delhi Capitals' Shikar Dhawan, Sunrisers Hyderbad players David Warner and Rashid Khan, and RCB player Yuzvendra Chahal shared their bond with the franchises in the form of images and videos on social media.

They thanked the franchises and fans for supporting them

