IPL 2022: Shardul Thakur Asks Budget For Him In Auction, Chahal's Reply Goes Viral

The forthcoming IPL 2022 mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Several players will be auctioned off in the much-anticipated mega auction.

With two more new clubs joining the tournament, supporters' hopes have only risen. 1214 players showed interest in participating in the next auction, but only 896 players registered for the IPL 2022 auction. In that, there were 318 international players.

The base list of the players also came out. In this contest, former Chennai Super Kings player Shardul Thakur asked his Indian teammates in a friendly interaction about his base price in the auction.

Shardul asked, "How much is the budget for me?" KL Rahul said, "Base Price." However, Yuzvendra Chahal gave a funny answer and it has gone viral on social media. Chahal said, "We don't have a budget for Lord Bro."

It is known that in his previous interviews, Shardul Thakur revealed the story behind the Lord tag and said "I have no idea who started calling me Lord. But I'm sure it started with a home series against England shortly after we returned from Australia, right before the IPL. I grabbed a lot of wickets, including two in a row in one over. The name came as a result of this."