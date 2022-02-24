IPL 2022 Schedule and Venue List

After the IPL 2022 mega auction was completed, cricket lovers eagerly awaited the tournament schedule and venue.

According to the most recent information, the matches will be held at four different venues: Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, and MCA International Stadium in Pune.

As the two new teams are added in the 15th season of IPL 2022, there will be a total of 70 matches to be played. Out of these, 55 matches will be held at Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and 15 more matches at the MCA International Stadium in Pune.

The BCCI had originally set March 27 as the start date. Cricbuzz reported that broadcaster Star wants IPL 2022 to begin on March 26, Saturday, so that they may organise a double-header on March 27, Sunday. However, there has never been a double-header on the first day of the IPL.

In terms of the IPL 2022 start date, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and broadcasters Disney Star are in talks to finalise the start date for the 15th season of the IPL.

The final match might take place on May 29, but the venues for the playoffs have yet to be determined.