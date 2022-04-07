IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Set to Overtake Virat Kohli, Break His Record

In the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, the four-time champions Mumbai Indians have yet to open their account. So far, Mumbai Indians have played three matches, and they lost.

On the other hand, captain Rohit Sharma has also not been at his best, scoring 41, 10, and 3 in the last three matches. Rohit would pass the 10,000-run milestone in the T20s with 54 more runs. Former India captain Virat Kohli is the only Indian batsman to have done so. Kohli has scored 10,331 runs in the shortest format of the game across all contests.

Not only that, but Rohit would be on track for two additional achievements. He is five boundaries away from 500 fours in the IPL and one boundary away from 400, - all for Mumbai in the IPL. It is worth noting that he spent three years with the Deccan Chargers before joining Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians fans trolled Rohit Sharma for scoring fewer runs in the third match against KKR. This season, Rohit needs to encourage his team, get runs, and win games. Mumbai has lost three games so far and will need to win to get their season back on track.