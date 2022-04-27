IPL 2022 RCB vs RR: What Happened Between Riyan Parag and Harshal Patel? Deets Inside

Rajasthan Royals defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 29 runs. Riyan Parag had an all-around performance and scored his second fifty in the IPL.

In the first innings, Riyan took a go at RCB bowler Harshal Patel after the Bangalore pacer had handed up 18 runs in the penultimate over. While going into their separate dugouts, the two got into a furious argument. RR field coach Dishant Yagnik had separated the players.

The fire between the two players lasted till the end of the game. At the end of the innings, Harshal was the final batter to be removed, and during the traditional handshakes between the two sides, the Haryana pacer disregarded Riyan and refused to shake his hand. The sudden withdrawal of hands surprised Riyan, but the two continued to shake hands with other players. The reasons behind their arguments are yet to be known

In terms of the IPL point standings, Rajasthan Royals won their sixth game of the season, moving them to the top of the table with 12 points.

Here's the video: