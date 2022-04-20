IPL 2022 RCB vs LSG: TSRTC MD Sajjanar Tweet Over Virat Kohli's Duck Look Viral

Virat Kohli's poor form continued in the IPL 2022. He was dismissed for a first-ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants. Kohli stepped out after the wicket of opener Anuj Rawat fell by Dushmantha Chameera. In the very next ball, Dushmantha Chameera dismissed Virat Kohli for a golden duck for the fourth time in the Indian Premier League.

Kohli flashed a sardonic smirk on his face as he realized his stint at the crease was just restricted to one ball. Besides this, netizens are quite busy making memes on Kohli's look after being fired for the Golden Duck on Twitter.

Like many netizens, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar also shared a tweet on Virat Kohli's look. The tweet reads: " When the conductor asks you to show the bus pass, but you forgot at home. Then what's your reaction? Have you forgotten the bus pass and boarded the bus? "

Sajjanar's tweet has gone viral and is getting mixed responses. A section of netizens was sharing their experiences, but few were suggesting TSRTC MD Sajjanar to create e-passes.