IPL 2022: RCB Captain Faf Du Plessis Hints at Dinesh Karthik Becoming Next Dhoni

In the last match between RCB and KKR, Royal Challengers Bangalore needed seven runs off the last six balls with just three wickets in hand. Veteran player Dinesh Karthik kept his cool to strike a six and a four to lead RCB to a three-wicket triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday at the DY Patil in Navi Mumbai.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis praised the wicketkeeper-batter. He compared Karthik's cool calm in the death overs to MS Dhoni, with whom du Plessis has shared the dressing room for several years.

"DK's expertise came in the end, as cool-calm runs were never far away. In the last five overs, he's probably been as calm as MS Dhoni can be, "Faf du Plessis said in the post-match conference.

Chasing 129, RCB got off to a shaky start, with Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee reducing them to 17/3 in the powerplay with some superb bowling. After that, RCB had to play cautiously, resulting in a straightforward change into a low-scoring thriller.

"I am overjoyed. good win, obviously chasing small scores, you want to be optimistic and not leave it late, but they bowled well,"Faf du Plessis concluded