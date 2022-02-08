IPL 2022: RCB Budget to Buy Players at Auction

The IPL 2022 season will be a new chapter for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), as they have to pick a new captain following Virat Kohli's resignation. Furthermore, Ab de Villiers will not be part of the RCB team for the first time in 11 years, following his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The forthcoming mega auction is crucial for them, as they seek to assemble a squad that will break their title drought in the next cycle, find a new captain, and replace someone as talented as Ab de Villiers.

According to sources, RCB is hoping to purchase West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, veteran Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu, and Riyan Parag at the auction with a purse of Rs. 27 crores. The franchise has set aside a total of Rs. 27 crores for these three players.

They have set aside Rs 12 crore for Holder, Rs 8 crore for Rayudu, and Rs 7 crore for Parag. If they spent around Rs 27 crore on these players, they would have an additional Rs 28 crore. Kohli, Maxwell, Siraj, Holder, Rayudu, and Parag will form the core.

Holder, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has improved as a T20 player in recent years. He recently scored a double hat-trick to help the West Indies win a thrilling series against England at home.

Rayudu is one of the league's most successful players, having won the title five times. He was a member of the Mumbai Indians' team in 2013, 2015, and 2017. The 36-year-old won the championship twice with the Chennai Super Kings, first in 2018 and once in 2021.

Meanwhile, Parag, who was acquired by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2019 auction for Rs. 20 lakh, is considered one of the country's most brilliant young hitters. He can bat in the middle order and bowl leg-spin, which makes him a great asset to any team.

It is known that Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the auction.