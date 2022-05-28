IPL 2022: RCB Becomes Meme Material After Losing to RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore had another poor season as they lost the qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals and were eliminated from the league.

It is known that Virat Kohli is not in his form, but fans expect that Virat Kohli will be back in form when RCB enters the finals.

Batting first, the top batters of RCB, Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis (25) and Glenn Maxwell (24) got out early, but Indian uncapped player Rajdat Patidar played some good knocks. He scored 58 off 42 balls. Rajasthan Royals bowlers picked up five wickets and allowed only 34 runs in the final five overs, limiting RCB to 158. Defending the total, Jos Buttler easily finished the game, scoring 106 off 60 balls.

After RCB lost the game, the fans gave mixed reactions. A section of people were trolling Virat Kohli and a few were supporting RCB.

Here are the reactions:

The most successful team in ipl to win hearts, kidney, liver etc. #EeSalaCupNamde pic.twitter.com/hfjjzUDzZS — Anjali ♡ (@imAnjalii718) May 27, 2022

