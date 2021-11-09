IPL 2022: RCB Appoints Sanjay Bangar As Head Coach

The Royal Challengers Bangalore announced on Tuesday that Sanjay Bangar will take over as the RCB's head coach for the next two years.

Sanjay Bangar, who formerly worked as Team India's batting coach alongside Ravi Shastri, was with RCB as their batting consultant during IPL 2021. Notably, Mike Hesson will retain his position as Director of Cricket. After Katich withdrew from the second part of the IPL 2021 for personal reasons, the former New Zealand coach stepped in as head coach.

RCB will enter a new chapter with Virat Kohli stepping down as captain following their run to the IPL 2021 playoffs. Kohli stated that he would continue to play for RCB. Bangar will collaborate closely with Hesson in the major auction.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2021: ENG,NZ,PAK or AUS? Which Team Win The Title?

"In terms of auction strategy, our work has already begun." "I would want to reassure all RCB supporters that we are committed to constructing a great squad and to realising the long-held desire of winning an IPL title," Bangar said in a statement.

"It's an honour and a great chance to serve as Head Coach for such a prestigious franchise." I have had the pleasure of working with some of the squad's most amazing and brilliant individuals, and I can't wait to push this team to the next level, he added