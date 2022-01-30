IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin Predicts U-19 Players' Chances in Auction

Ravichandran Ashwin, a veteran Indian off-spinner, made a huge prediction on the Indian U-19 star's fate in the IPL 2022 mega auction

Hangargekar has been a member of India's current U19 World Cup campaign in the West Indies, where he has five wickets at 16.40 with a strike rate of 30.2. Hangargekar also demonstrated his batting skills in the competition, striking a blistering 39* off 17 balls when batting at No. 5 in the match against Ireland.

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin was effusive in his support for Hangargekar's chances in the IPL auction, comparing his bowling to that of Ishant Sharma. He then projected that Hangargekar will receive at least 5-10 offers and will be signed by one of the teams.

"This player will almost probably be selected in the IPL auction. I'm not sure whose franchise he'll join, but he'll be bought. His name is Rajvardhan Hangargekar," he said.

"He is a right-arm medium pacer with a strong inswinger. Among current Indian right-arm pacers, only Ishant Sharma has the talent. Inswing can generally tuck in hitters, so I believe he will be in demand. He's also a powerful lower middle-order batter. When he smacks the ball, he creates enormous power. He should receive at least five to ten bids. "Make sure to keep an eye on him," he continued.

Ashwin also mentioned India's U-19 captain, Yash Dhull, though he was unclear whether the "very skilled batter" would be selected in the auction.