IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri Eyeing IPL Ahmedabad Team Head Coach Position?

Ravi Shastri, the Indian head coach who is slated to leave after the completion of the T20 World Cup in 2021, is set to become the coach of the new IPL franchise from Ahmedabad.

According to reports, the new franchise, which is owned by CVC Capital, has already approached Shastri with the offer. However, the Indian coach has yet to finalise anything since he wants to focus his entire attention on India's campaign at the huge tournament.

It is also believed that Shastri would go to Ahmedabad alongside the Indian cricket team's support personnel, including bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar.

The report might be finalised shortly because the mega auction is scheduled for December and a coach plays a significant role in acquiring players.

The IPL will extend to ten clubs in 2022, with Ahmedabad and Lucknow joining after a bidding procedure in October.

The RPSG company paid Rs 7090 crore for the Lucknow franchise, while CVC Capital paid Rs 5625 crore for the Ahmedabad franchise.

The existing eight IPL teams will be allowed to keep four players in the mega auction in December, while the two new teams will be able to select three players from outside the auction pool.