IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Australian All-Rounder Forced To Leave Camp Due To Injury

A big blow for the Rajasthan Royals as Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of the IPL 2022 due to injury. The Australian was forced to leave the camp.

In the opening match of IPL 2022 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Counter-Nile was injured while bowling. Coulter Nile suffered a side strain in the first game of the season and had to leave the game. He did not finish his four overs. Nathan Coulter Nile bowled only three overs and he did not play the next two matches because of injury.

In a video, Rajasthan Royals bid farewell to Counter-Nile and confirmed that he would not participate in the remaining season of the IPL 202

In the last match, RR was defeated by the Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets. RCB batters Shahbaz and Dinesh Karthik played great innings to help their team win the game. The partnership of Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetymer in the last overs helped the team to post a good score. With the bowl, Yuzvendra Chahal had brilliant innings.

