IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 RCB vs RR: Match Predictions and Head-To-Head IPL Records

In the Indian Premier League qualifier 2 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to be played on May 27 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, at 7.30 p.m. Surely, this match is going to be a nerve-wracking match as it is crucial for both the teams.

RCB haven't won the title since 2008 and they are eagerly waiting to lift their maiden title while Rajasthan Royals entered the playoffs in 2018. Both teams seemed ready to win the match and enter the finals.

Rajasthan Royals:

In their last encounter against table-toppers Gujarat Titans, RR lost by seven wickets. Jos Buttler (89) and Sanju Samson played magical innings and scored 188. David Miller (68*) and skipper Hardik Panday (40*) changed the game and led their team to victory. In qualifer 2, RR has a chance to face RCB in the finals.

Star players in the RR team for qualifier 2:

Jos Buttler is the highest run-scorer in the IPL 2022 season. Currently, he is the orange cap holder. Other key players in the RR team were Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Trent Boult.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

In the eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants, RCB won by 14 runs. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell gave their wickets early. Rajat Patidar was the RCB's lone warrior, scoring 112 off 54 balls to remain unbeaten. A late cameo from Dinesh Karthik and Rajat Patidar helped RCB to set a high target against LSG. Defending the total, LSG seemed on track with KL Rahul scoring 79 and Deepak Hooda 40, but RCB won and LSG was out of the tournament.

Star players in the RCB team for qualifier 2

Faf du Plessis is the highest scorer for RCB. The other key players in the RCB team are Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazelwood and Harshal Patel.

Head-to-Head Matches:

Total number of matches played: 27

Matches won by RCB: 13

Matches won by RR: 11

Also Read: Guntur: 2024 Olympics Is Our Next Target, Says Thomas Cup Winner Kidambi Srikanth

Match Prediction:

RCB or RR, who will win the qualifier 2 match? Both teams have a strong bowling and batting attack. Jos Buttler is the key player in Rajasthan. Jos Buttler's wicket might change the game in RCB's favour. Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in the IPL 2022 season.

In Royal Challengers Bangalore, if RR bowlers collapse the RCB's top order, they might have a chance of beating the RCB team. It is a known fact that Virat Kohli is not in his form this season. Wanindu Hasarange is the highest wicket-taker for RCB.

According to Google's predictions, RCB has a 52% chance of winning, while RR has a 48% chance. Share your opinion on who will qualify for the finals.