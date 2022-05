Gujarat Titans will face Rajasthan Royals in the first qualifier on Tuesday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Gujarat qualified for the playoffs in their first season, while Rajasthan qualified for the first time since 2018. However, the climate has not been kind to cricket fans in Kolkata over the previous two days, with rain and thunderstorms. Rain is expected throughout the day and into the evening on Tuesday as well.

Eden Gardens has an excellent drainage system, and the CAB has already covered the whole area. All of this, however, may not function if a thunderstorm strikes. The nighttime rainstorm appears to be the most concerning. Rain is forecast to fall for two hours. There is a 58% likelihood of cloud cover and a 39% risk of thunderstorms.

What if the rain stops the play?

As per IPL standards: