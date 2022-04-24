IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap Holders After SRH vs RCB Match

With a convincing win against RCB, SRH climbed into second place in the points rankings. The nine-wicket victory, which was completed with plenty of overs to spare, also significantly improved their net run rate, which is currently 0.691.

Despite the loss, RCB remains in the top four after playing eight matches. Their net run rate has also suffered as a result of their severe defeat. Their net run rate of -0.472 is the only negative statistic among the table's top seven clubs.

So far, the low-scoring game hasn't shaken the rankings of the tournament's top ten run-scorers. Jos Buttler maintains his lead at the top of the order with 491 runs on the back of three hundreds.

IPL 2022 Points Table:

Team Matches Win Lost Tied NRR PTS Gujarat Titans 7 6 1 0 0.36 12 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 0 0.691 10 Rajasthan Royals 7 5 2 0 0.432 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 5 3 0 -0.472 10 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 0.124 8 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 0 0. 715 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 0 0.080 6 Punjab Kings 7 3 4 0 -0.562 6 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 0 -0.534 4 Mumbai Indians 7 0 7 0 -0.892 0

Orange Cap Holder: Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)

Purple Cap Holder: Yuzvendra Chahal ( Rajasthan Royals)