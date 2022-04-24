IPL 2022 Playoffs, Final Match Dates And Venue

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022 ) has completed half of its league stage. The league stage will conclude on May 22 with a match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium (Sunday).

Coming to the playoffs and finals venue the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) released the schedule on Saturday. The playoff matches will be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

The Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 24 and 26, respectively. The Eliminator 2 and grand finals will be held on May 27 and 29, respectively, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The winner of 'Eliminator' would have to travel all the way from Kolkata to Ahmedabad the next day to play 'Eliminator 2'. The good news for fans in Kolkata and Ahmedabad is that all four playoff games will be played with the stadiums at full capacity.