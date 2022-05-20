IPL 2022 Playoff Possibilities

There are only three matches remaining in the league stage of the IPL 2022, but we still don't know what the final four will look like.

Here are the playoff scenarios:

1. Gujarat Titans are the first team to make the playoffs.

2. MI, CSK, KKR, SRH, and PBKS have all been eliminated from the playoffs.

3. DC's chances of finishing in the top four on points have dropped to 50%. They must have to win their last game against MI while RR loses to CSK. Even if RR defeats CSK, DC may tie for fourth with RCB and sneak by on a higher net run rate. If they lose to MI, they will be eliminated from the race.

4. With a win against GT, RCB's chances of qualifying for playoffs have increased by 100 percent. However, their chances of qualifying for the playoffs remain bleak. The best-case scenario is DC to lose against MI.

If DC defeats MI, the game might become a three-way draw. That would be bad news given RCB's low NRR. Even if RR beats CSK, if DC loses to MI, RCB may take fourth place without a tie. However, if RR and DC both win their remaining games, the most RCB can achieve a tie for fourth with DC, in which case it will most likely be eliminated.

5. RR will very certainly finish second or third in the points standings. Their best-case scenario is a victory over CSK. That would put them in a tie for second place with LSG on 18 points. Even if they lose to CSK, they may still qualify for a two-way tie with RCB if MI defeats DC. If they lose against CSK and DC overcomes MI, it will be a three-way tie for third place, with RR's stronger NRR likely to keep them there.

6. LSG will finish second, either individually (if CSK defeats RR) or jointly (if RR defeats CSK).