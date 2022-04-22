IPL 2022: Playoff Chances For Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

The five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians, are facing tough days in the Tata IPL 2022 season. In their last encounter against Chennai Super Kings, throughout the final over, the game went thrilling. However, MS Dhoni changed the game and turned it into a victory side and defeated the Mumbai Indians by three wickets. With that, it was the seventh loss for the Mumbai Indians and the second win for the Chennai Super Kings. MI also registered an unwanted record. The Mumbai Indians became the first IPl team to lose seven matches in a row.

After losing seven matches, there were fewer chances for the Mumbai Indians to reach the playoffs. The Mumbai Indians' qualification chance for the IPL 2022 Playoffs is 0.134%. For CSK, it is not easy to make it into the playoffs. They have a 4.87% chance of reaching the playoffs.

The Mumbai Indians are almost out of the IPL in 2022. But anything can happen in cricket. To turn the present negative run rate into a positive one, the Mumbai Indians will need to win all seven remaining matches, and they will need to win them all by large margins. This, however, does not ensure its spot in the playoffs.

However, bringing the points tally to 14 isn't enough since this season of IPL has 10 teams and MI needs to have won at least 8 matches and bagged 16 points to be among the candidates for play-offs as a tally of 12 points (6 victories) will not qualify them for a playoff berth. Their prospects of qualifying for the IPL 2022 knockout stages are also dependent on the success of other teams.