IPL 2022: This Player Wants To Play Again For CSK

Former India batsman Ambati Rayudu has stated that he intends to play for at least the next three years and is preparing for IPL 2022.

Rayudu, who recently represented Andhra Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, said that he likes to keep playing till he is in good shape and fit. He will be ready for the next cycle, which is three years, and he is working hard on his fitness.

"I just competed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which consists of five one-day games played over the course of six days, and I did well. I am in good shape and I hope to continue to play at least for the next three years, "said Ambati Rayudu.

"Not being selected for the 2019 World Cup squad was undoubtedly frustrating for me. My comeback was dedicated to CSK and how they helped me get through that period of time, for which I am grateful, "added Rayudu.

Rayudu believes his experience with the four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings was remarkable, and that skipper MS Dhoni brought out the best in him.

Rayudu said that my time with CSK has been one of the most memorable in my life. We have won two IPLs thus far and competed in one final. CSK 2018 was a particularly historic season for CSK; it was a return season, and we won the IPL that year.

Rayudu, who has been with CSK for four seasons, stated that he would love to play for the team again and that he wanted to be selected by the franchise in the next auction.