IPL 2022 PBKS vs CSK: Why Does Rishi Dhawan Wear a Face Shield While Bowling?
At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, Rishi Dhawan drew the attention of fans and analysts in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.
While bowling, the all-rounder was spotted wearing a protective face shield, which drew a lot of attention on Twitter as fans sought to figure out why. Dhawan was wearing a protective face mask owing to an injury he sustained in the Ranji Trophy before the start of the IPL 2022. The 32-year-old was injured during the second round of matches and was taken to the hospital for tests.
Dhawan is said to be wearing the mask while bowling after undergoing surgery. As a result, he missed Punjab's first four matches and was spotted in the nets and in the last match wearing his mask. After seeing Rishi Dhawan bowling in a head mask Twitterati created hilarious memes on him
Here are the reactions:
I have seen this before😺#RishiDhawan #CSKvPBKS #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/z5FBeiaSy9
— Swara (@SwaraMsdian) April 25, 2022
Also Read: IPL 2022 LSG vs MI: Krunal Pandya Trolled Over Sendoff Kiss to Pollard
Bane from Batman 🤝 Rishi Dhawan, same energy!#RishiDhawan #IPL2022 #PBKSvCSK pic.twitter.com/KuNHU3a27J
— THE CRICKET ADDICT (@TheCric8Addict) April 25, 2022
Rishi dhawan today:#rishidhawan #csk#ipl#punjab pic.twitter.com/kd1t1HVSmD
— Dareesh Kumar Reddy (@DareeshR) April 25, 2022