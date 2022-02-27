IPL 2022 Opening Match Between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is scheduled to commence on March 26, with the league stage taking place across four sites in Mumbai and Pune. This will be the 15th edition of the event, which has grown to become one of the world's largest sports tournaments over the years.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has already announced the tournament's start date and venue, but the IPL 2022 formal schedule has yet to be finalised.

According to the Indian Express, the reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will face last year's finalists, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in the first game of the season. Last year, CSK defeated KKR by 27 runs in the IPL 2021 final to win their fourth title.

This year's IPL is slated to have a new structure, with 10 teams divided into two groups of five each. KKR is in Group B, whereas CSK is in Group A. Because they are in different groups, the two teams will only face each other once this season.

