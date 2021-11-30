IPL 2022: Official list of CSK, RR, PBKS, DC, MI, KKR, RCB, SRH Retention Players

This year, IPL 2022 came early to give excitement to the fans with the retentions, mega auction, and tournament. The franchises gave few surprises to the players and fans. Based on reports, the mega auction is set to take place in December or early January and the tournament may start in April.

Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians retained four players.Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Sun risers Hyderabad teams retained three players. Punjab Kings retained only two players.

Top players in this retention are Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rishabh Pant. They will receive 16 crores. CSK Dhoni retained for 12 crores

The IPL 2022 retention was completed and here is the complete list of the retain players

Delhi Capitals:

Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad SIraj

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, SuryaKumar Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Kane Williamson, Umran Malik, Abdul Samad

Chennai Super Kings:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali or Faf Du Plessis

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy

Rajasthan Royals:

Sanju Samson, Jos Butler, Yasaswi Jaipal

Punjab Kings:

Mayank Agarwal, Akshardeep Singh