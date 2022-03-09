IPL 2022: Not Suresh Raina, This Player is Likey To Replace Jason Roy In Gujarat Titans

The Gujarat Titans might replace Jason Roy with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the hard-hitting Afghan opener. Jason Roy had withdrawn from the IPL 2022 because he did not want to be in the bio-bubble.

Gurbaz has so far played 9 ODIs and 12 T20Is. He played 69 T20 games in which he hit 113 sixes.

The Gujarat Titans are yet to formally name Gurbaz as a replacement while waiting for the BCCI's approval. However, it is believed that the team advisors had received substantial advice from top spinner Rashid Khan, who was also Gurbaz's senior in the national squad.

Gurbaz has played for Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League, Kandy Tuskers in the Lanka Premier League, and Khulna Tigers in the Bangladesh Premier League.