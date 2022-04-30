IPL 2022: Not A Match Day But Why is Gujarat Titans Player Shubman Gill Trolled?

Indian cricketer and Gujarat Titans team player Shubman Gill surprised everyone on Friday with a tweet asking Elon Musk to buy Swiggy.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, " Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time. @elonmusk #swiggy," Gill wrote in his post.

Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time. @elonmusk #swiggy — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) April 29, 2022

His tweet went viral and the Swiggy Twitter handle, Swiggy Cares, responded to Shubman Gill's tweet and wrote, "Hi Shubman Gill. Twitter or no Twitter, we just want to make sure all is well with your orders (that is if you're ordering)"

But the twist here is that a fake Twitter handle named "Swiggy" gave a fitting reply to Shubman Gill. They wrote, " We are still faster than your batting in T20 cricket."

Shubman Gill's tweet went viral in no time and netizens began trolling him.

1st perform well in IPL....We will stand with SWIGGY

It's giving no.of jobs to unemployed people. As a professional cricketer and as a respected fellow in this society,u should understand their issues and problems especially in this heavy traffic in India and in this summer. — M Madhu (@Marupaka_Madhu) April 30, 2022

