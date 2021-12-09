IPL 2022: Not Lucknow or Ahmedabad, David Warner May Join This Franchise

Australian star batter and former Sunrises Hyderabad team skipper David Warner is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the world.

Speaking about his IPL career, Warner has scored 5,449 runs in his IPL career including 4 centuries. In the IPL 2021 season, he faced tough times in the SRH team.

Firstly, he was removed from the captaincy and then from the playing XI. However, the franchise did not give any reason.

On the other hand, Orange Army fans posted on social media asking him to return to the squad. He hinted that it may not be possible.

After the IPL 2022 retention, it was confirmed that David Warner would not play in SRH.

Based on sources, David Warner may join the Delhi Capitals team. Delhi Capitals owner Kiran Kumar Gandhi had a chat with David Warner after the T20 World Cup, and David Warner also wanted to join the Delhi Capitals again. During IPL 2009, David Warner played for the Delhi Capitals.